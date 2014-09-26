US Commerce Department revises economic growth upwards

The US economy grew at a faster pace than anticipated in Q2 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2014 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter of 2014, according to revised figures from the US Commerce Department.

The country's GDP increased at an annual rate of 4.6 per cent between April and June, making it the best performance since the fourth quarter of 2011. This is an improvement on the 4.2 per cent previously estimated.

The revision was due to larger rises in exports and business investment, including manufacturing, trade and housing. Exports increased by 11.1 per cent from the previous three months, while business spending rose by 9.7 per cent. All categories were revised upwards except consumer spending, which stayed at 2.5 per cent. 

The strong growth follows a 2.1 per cent contraction in the first quarter, which was blamed on harsh winter weather, which discouraged shoppers and hampered manufacturing.

Analysts commenting on the Q2 figures were optimistic about the health of the US economy: "The data signals an even stronger rebound from the decline seen in the first quarter, when extreme weather battered many parts of the economy," Chris Williamson at Markit Economics told the BBC.

"However, the impressive gain in the second quarter looks to be far more than just a weather-related upturn, with evidence pointing to an underlying buoyant pace of economic expansion. Survey data in particular indicate that strong growth has persisted throughout the third quarter," he added.

US stock index futures were higher today (September 26th) after Wall Street hit new lows yesterday on weak US economic data and Apple's iPhone software glitch.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was at a two-month low due to fresh reports showing unemployment benefits went up last week.

Another report said equipment orders decreased last month, while Apple and other technology companies slipped after a problematic software update for the iPhone.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.