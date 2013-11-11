US and EU to resume trade talks

The US and the EU are set to restart talks over a major new trade deal today (November 11th).

It had been expected that the spy scandal in the US would delay the resumption of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) talks, but officials will continue to negotiate this week, reports AFP.

An EU official stated that "the transfer of data … is a key component of a modern economy", but also pointed out using personal data can "only be done so in compliance with (EU) legislation on data privacy".

It is expected that following the current round of talks, there will be further discussions in December in the hope a final agreement can be reached next year.

US secretary of state John Kerry had previously called for leaders to avoid letting the NSA scandal affect the TTIP negotiations.

Concerns the US economic recovery may be slowing were ended last week after data showed the economy grew by 2.8 per cent in the third quarter of the year and jobs figures were also ahead of expectations.

