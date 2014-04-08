Update on the UK s grocery landscape

The challenging conditions faced by some of the UK’s food retailers (specifically the so-called “big four”) are well known and respite, in the near-term at […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2014 5:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The challenging conditions faced by some of the UK’s food retailers (specifically the so-called “big four”) are well known and respite, in the near-term at least, was hardly expected.

So, figures published today (8th April) by research firm Kantar Worldpanel, which indicate further sales declines for the ‘big four’ supermarkets, haven’t come as a complete surprise.

Indeed, the declining sales faced by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons have persisted over the last three months, according to Kantar.

Amid an overall market slowdown in the 12 weeks ended 30th March, Morrisons, which was the hardest hit among the ‘big four’, lost 3.8% of its market share. Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda lost 3%, 1.7% and 0.5% respectively.

Bearing in mind the current conditions, which continue to dampen consumer spending, there are no prizes for guessing the companies which have continued to gain market share. Yep, you guessed it: discount retailers.

Discounter, Aldi, enjoyed the strongest sales growth over the period – at 35%, and is now boasting an overall market share of 4.6%. Aldi’s compatriot, Lidl, also revelled in decent growth of 17% with a current market share of 3.4%.

In addition to the discounters, sales at Waitrose also grew (4.5%), and frozen food retailers fared well, too. Farmfoods now claims a market share of 0.8% having grown 37%, while Iceland’s sales grew 2.8%.

This latest news has, naturally, stirred some reaction from investors.

At time of writing, Sainsbury’s shares are down 1.7%; Morrisons down 1.2% and Tesco down around 1%.

The companies have certainly been hammered over recent times, on the back of these changes across the competitive landscape. And, despite the fact that the companies have embarked on initiatives to turn their fortunes, jitters unsurprisingly remain.

That’s fuelled further by fears of a potential price war, which would invariably eat into profit margins. Indeed, it’d certainly take a steely stomach to stay focused on the long-term potential.

Of course, it could be argued that the companies’ mid-long-term turnaround approach simply gives the discounters a chance to gain further momentum. Sure, that’d make reclaiming market share from them tougher, but if they execute effectively, it won’t be impossible.

That said, it’s worth noting that some have more firepower than others to push ahead with their strategy and ensure they deliver in the long-term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.