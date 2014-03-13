Ukraine crisis remains in focus for fx markets as traders await US retail sales data

The on-going trouble between Ukraine and Russia remains the main issue pushing the FX markets around this week. It still does not look like any […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2014 9:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The on-going trouble between Ukraine and Russia remains the main issue pushing the FX markets around this week. It still does not look like any resolution is close, with a vote set for this weekend about whether the people of Crimea want to join Russia or stay as the Ukraine. This action is not, however, to be recognised by the United Nations and breaks international law. With this the EU are moving towards sanctions against Russia, so updates on this story are vital as it has caused safe haven trade with metals and JPY gaining.

The other big story is the Chinese slowdown, along with weak industrial production and retail sales data released last night. This also benefits the JPY and CHF as it plays to the safe haven trade.

Today EUR and GBP have rallied strong in the face of normal risk off data due to Ukraine and China, but a good jobs figure out of Australia last night and New Zealand being the first developed nation to raise rates has helped a risk on sentiment.

Today we finally have some data to look forward to in the form of US retails sales, which is due to come in better than expected, and slightly weaker unemployment claims. If data starts to improve from the US we may see a stop to the current climb in risk currencies.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3900 1.3830 1.3750 | Resistance 1.3980 1.4000 1.4030

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.45 102.20 101.20 | Resistance 102.90 103.25 103.75

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6605 1.6580 1.6540 | Resistance 1.6680 1.6720 1.6780

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.