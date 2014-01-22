UK unemployment to edge closer to guidance

The main data in focus today is from the UK, with votes shown for the bank rate and assert purchases. No surprises are expected here, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2014 8:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main data in focus today is from the UK, with votes shown for the bank rate and assert purchases. No surprises are expected here, with 0-0-9 for both.

The unemployment rate is due out at the same time and is expected to carry on the drop to 7.3%, edging that bit closer to the forward guidance number of 7% before interest rates are considered to be increased.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that in a few weeks we’ll get the inflation report from Carney and many are now expecting a change in guidance, especially the unemployment rate.

The AUD was the big mover overnight after it finally found some positive news coming from better than expected inflation data. This helped it to rally, with interest rate cut bets off the table.

The RBA are still adamant in their ways, however, and would like a lower AUD rate so this rally still could be short-lived.

After their two-day meeting, the BoJ has announced that it’s still upbeat on the view of the economy and has left the policy unchanged.

 

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3545 1.3500 1.3450 | Resistance 1.3585 1.3600 1.3635


USD/JPY

Supports 104.00 103.85 103.50 | Resistance 104.60 104.95 105.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6450 1.6385 1.6310 | Resistance 1.6400 1.6520 1.6570

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.