UK unemployment drops slightly

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown unemployment in the UK dropped slightly in June.

However, despite the fact 4,000 people fewer are now unemployed, this still leaves more than 2.5 million out of work.

ONS data showed that the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in July fell more sharply, to 1.4 million, a drop of 29,000.

Work and pensions minister Steve Webb told the BBC that "things were starting to look much more positive" and the figures are a sign the economy is beginning to find a firmer footing.

The UK economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year, which was a slight rise from the figure of 0.3 per cent that was recorded in the first three months of 2013.

But Labour's shadow employment minister Stephen Timms claimed that life is getting harder rather than easier for a lot of families all over the UK, despite the drop in unemployment.

The Bank of England recently said it will hold interest rates in the UK until unemployment is down to seven per cent. It currently stands at 7.8 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index