UK to announce plans to part privatise Green Investment Bank

The GIB was set up by the former coalition to invest in eco-friendly infrastructure projects.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2015 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK government is planning to sell off a large stake in the Green Investment Bank (GIB), it has emerged.

According to sources, business secretary Sajid Javid will use a speech later today (June 25th) to set out plans for the part privatisation of the GIB. 

Set up by the former coalition government, the Green Investment Bank was designed to support investments in environmentally friendly infrastructure projects.

However, with the conservatives now in control, the government has changed tactics. The move to sell the GIB is part of a wider programme to sell off assets to help pay down the deficit.

Although Mr Javid's speech is unlikely to include detailed plans, sources told the Financial Times that up to 70 per cent of the GIB could be sold, depending on the market. 

Current estimates indicate that a part sale could deliver around $1.4 billion to the UK Treasury. However a full valuation will depend on what happens to the loans that have already been pledged by the state after the bank is part-privatised.

The board of the GIB has been discussing the possibility of part-privatisation for more than a year. Experts belive it is unlikely that the government will give up its powers to appoint a chairman or chief executive or its right to oversee investment decisions.

However, by bringing in a majority of private investors, the bank would be able to borrow in the debt markets for the first time. This would increase its lending powers. A change in ownership could also release the group from EU restrictions that currently prevent it from investing in solar projects.

Privatisation criticised

Critics of the government's plans to privatise the GIB have called the move "reckless".

E3G, a think tank that advised on the original plans for a green bank warned that selling off more than half of the group would damage investor confidence in both the institution and the government's commitment to creating a low-carbon economy.

Nick Mabey, chief executive of E3G said: "Privatisation threatens to destroy investor confidence, which in turn will damage both energy security and the UK economy."

He added that the government needs to keep at least a 50 per cent share in the bank. "On no account should more than 49 per cent of the public stake in the GIB be sold now," he explained.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.