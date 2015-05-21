UK retail sales surprise to the upside

A busy morning full of data has passed. First up, the Flash manufacturing and services PMIs for the two biggest countries in the Eurozone: French […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2015 11:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A busy morning full of data has passed. First up, the Flash manufacturing and services PMIs for the two biggest countries in the Eurozone: French data was better in manufacturing and weaker in services, and Germany was a disappointment all round. This kept pressure on the Euro until the Eurozone manufacturing PMI came out better than expected, pushing the euro higher, and at the time of writing is up 60 points for the day. Later today the ECB will release the minutes of its rate decision and economic reviews.

In the UK, the retail sales were released with a big improvement to 1.2% from an expected 0.4% and a last read of -0.7%. This pushed the cable through the 1.56 level and there is still a very much bid tone to it.

US unemployment claims are expected to rise and so is the existing home sales and the Philly FED, so as it stands we should be seeing some strength in the USD later in the day if as expected are released.

 

 

EUR/USD
Support 1.1050-1.1010-1.0960 | Resistance 1.1145-1.1200-1.1240

 

 

USD/JPY
Support 120.70-120.20-119.80 | Resistance 121.70-122.05-122.60

 

 

GBP/USD
Support 1.5475-1.5410-1.5360  | Resistance 1.5600-1.5650-1.5710

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.