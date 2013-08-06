UK retail sales boosted by weather

UK retail sales were up during July, with the country's sunny and hot weather helping to improve trading conditions for companies.

According to the latest British Retail Consortium (BRC) report, this was the third time in a row that sales have increased, after a 2.2 per cent rise on last year was recorded in July.

David McCorquodale, head of retail at KPMG, which compiled the figures, described July as having been a "golden" month for firms.

"Hopefully this uptick in sales is another indication that the UK economy has turned the corner towards growth," he said.

BRC director general Helen Dickinson explained that the retail sector around the UK remains "variable" despite sales improving last month.

The UK economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year, up from 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2013.

Some analysts believe that the country's economic growth for the year as a whole is likely to come in at around the one per cent mark.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index