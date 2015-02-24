UK oil and gas sector reports 8216 worst results in 40 years 8217

Analysts are predicting a ‘bleak’ future for the oil and gas sector.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 24, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's offshore oil and gas sector has endured a 'bleak' past year, according to industry body Oil & Gas UK.

Figures from the organisation's latest report showed that the past 12 months was the worst annual performance in the industry for over 40 years. The sector has been hit hard by falling oil prices and rising costs prompting it to spend £5.3 billion more than it earned from sales during 2014.

Over the course of 2014, offshore oil and gas companies have spent a combined £14.8 billion on investment, way above the predicted levels. Analysts believe that this will fall to between £9.5 billion and £11.3 billion during the coming year. Companies are now becoming more reluctant to spend during 2015 as the oil and gas market remains volatile.

Oil & Gas UK chief executive Malcolm Webb explained: "Even at $110 (£71) per barrel, the ability of the industry to realise the full potential of the UK's oil and gas resource was hamstrung by escalating costs, an unsustainably heavy tax burden and inappropriate regulation.

"At current oil prices, we now see the consequences only too clearly."

Global impact

It has been a turbulent year for oil and gas across the world. Both Brent and US crude prices have been tumbling at an alarming rate and while it provides a boost for motorists as fuel is cheaper, it is playing havoc for the offshore sector. Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) have met on numerous occasions to discuss the issue but there is a continued reluctance to reduce output to stimulate prices.

Russia has been one of the major casualties of the falling oil prices. Combined with economic sanctions imposed by the European Union and the US, for Russia's role in the unrest in Ukraine, the country has been teetering on the brink of recession.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.