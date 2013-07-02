UK manufacturing grew in June

The UK's economy has got a further boost with the news the country's manufacturing industry grew during June.

It was revealed that the latest Markit/Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.5 last month.

As this is a higher level than has been recorded in more than two years in the UK, it indicates the economic growth for the second quarter may be higher than it was in the first three months of 2013, which there was expansion of just 0.3 per cent.

Commenting on the latest PMI data, Rob Dobson, senior economist at Markit, suggested economic growth between April and June may be recorded at about 0.5 per cent. "The near-term outlook for output also remains on the upside," he said.

The Office for National Statistics recently revealed the UK did not enter a double-dip recession as its data had initially suggested, but the recession was deeper than provisionally claimed as well.

