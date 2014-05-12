UK interest rates 8216 to rise next year 8217

The CBI predicts interest rates will increase early next year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 12, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Interest rates in the UK will rise in the first three months of next year, according to a prediction by leading business group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Growth in the UK economy is expected to reach three per cent in 2014, the CBI said in a new report, with this figure up from its previous estimate of 2.7 per cent.

Interest rates have remained at 0.5 per cent in the UK – a record low for the country – for an extended period of time, but a rate rise appears to be on the cards in the next 12 months.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, CBI director-general John Cridland explained that there are signs entrepreneurs across the whole economy, including those with businesses in the service, manufacturing and exports industries, are feeling more confident about the economy.

"Businesses recognise the realities of election time but want all parties to ensure their policies make a positive difference," he said. "Politicians must be wary of the risk of headline-grabbing policies that weaken investment, opportunity and jobs."

Growth forecasts

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have both increased their growth forecasts for the UK economy in recent weeks, with the CBI following in their footsteps. The CBI has also upgraded its predictions for economic growth next year, boosting its previous prediction of 2.5 per cent up to 2.7 per cent.

Last week, both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee announced that interest rates in Europe and the UK respectively are going to be held at their current levels for another month.

Both organisations are likely to carefully manage interest rates in the coming year or so in an attempt to limit any impact on global markets as a result of the European and UK base rates rising. Mario Draghi, head of the ECB, recently hinted the body could increase rates next month.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.