UK inflation on the rebound

Consumer prices rose in May, showing a recovery from the fall in April.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After dropping to below zero in April for the first time in 55 years, British inflation turned positive again in May, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS says that consumer prices rose 0.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, showing recovery from a fall of 0.1 per cent in April. Compared to the previous month, inflation rose 0.2 per cent.

The May figures were also in line with median forecasts from a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation is likely to pick up, however. In February, Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney predicted that inflation would turn negative, but then start to rise as last year's sharp drop in oil prices worked itself out. He also indicated that Britain was not heading into a period of damaging deflation.

In fact, the BoE believes that extremely low inflation rate could help the British economy by increasing household spending power.

In recent months, the wages of British workers have also picked up. Reuters reports that figures due on Wednesday are expected to show that basic earnings, excluding bonuses, have risen 2.5 per cent in the three months to April.

Sterling is expected to rise against a number of currencies in coming months – limiting the pace of price rises.

According to the ONS, upward pressure on prices in May was also the result of a bounce-back in air fares. This dragged down inflation in April on the different timing of the 2015 and 2014 Easter holidays.

Prices rising

Fuel prices went up 1.9 per cent from May to April as global oil prices recovered. Food prices were also on the rise. In monthly terms, they went up 0.1 per cent from April – their first month-on-month rise since December.

Data from the ONS also showed that an underlying measure of inflation that strips out increases in energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also saw a slight increase from April – and it rose by a yearly 0.9 per cent in May.

House prices

In April, house prices rose 5.5 per cent in April, slowing from 9.6 per cent in March. This was the biggest slowdown in ten years and the lowest rate of growth since December 2013, reflecting market uncertainty around May's general election and tax changes in Scotland.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.