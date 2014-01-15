UK inflation drops to target rate

UK inflation is down to two per cent for the first time in over four years.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's rate of inflation has fallen to the target of two per cent that is set by the government.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation fell from 2.1 per cent to two per cent during December.

This was the first time that inflation has dropped to the government's two per cent target since November 2009.

Phil Gooding from the ONS told the BBC that meat prices have helped to drive the fall in the inflation rate, while the increase of fruit prices – particularly bananas and grapes – was an upward pressure on the headline rate.

Prime minister David Cameron said: "It's welcome news that inflation is down and on target. As the economy grows and jobs are created this means more security for hard-working people."

But Labour's Treasury spokeswoman Catherine McKinnell stated that the "cost of living crisis" is continuing as prices are still rising more than twice as fast as wages.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.