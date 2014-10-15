UK inflation drops to 5 year low

UK inflation has fallen to 1.2 per cent, according to official figures.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's rate of inflation has fallen to a five-year low, according to official figures.

A report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the Consumer Prices Index, the scale measuring inflation, to be at 1.2 per cent for September, down from 1.5 per cent recorded a month earlier. It represented the lowest figure since September 2009 where it reached 1.1 per cent. The Retail Prices Index measure of inflation also fell from 2.4 per cent in August to 2.3 per cent a month later.

The UK's latest inflation figures comes after the Bank of England decided to hold interest rates at the record low of 0.5 per cent. There has been speculation that bank governor Mark Carney was planning to raise interest rates but the news of low inflation may mean the decision, predicted to be imposed later in the year, could be pushed back further.

Great Britain currently boasts the fastest growing economy in the developed world and experts believe that a hike in interest rates could damage this positive trend. The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) is just one organisation which believes that this latest announcement puts further weight behind the argument to keep interest rates at their current low.

The BCC's chief economist David Kern argued that the Monetary Policy Committee, tasked with setting interest rates, should focus its priorities on boosting business confidence. He explained that increasing interest rates would mean companies are not able to plan and invest properly.

Mr Kern went on to say: "Recent surveys, including our Quarterly Economic Survey, show that the recovery is on track, but is still fragile and faces challenges. Given global economic uncertainties this is clearly not the time to put the recovery at risk with premature interest rate increases.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.