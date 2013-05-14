UK housing sees rise in demand

Demand for UK property has risen to its highest point in the last three years, according to a new report released today (May 14th).

The government's announcement on the Help to Buy scheme has begun to make an impact on the UK's housing market, the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Residential Market Survey noted.

It found new buyer enquiries rose to their highest level in over three years and 25 per cent more chartered surveyors reported demand for property rose rather than fell.

Global residential director for the organisation Peter Bolton King stated the Funding for Lending Scheme launched by the government and the Bank of England has boosted the housing market.

"Thankfully, sales are expected to pick up over the coming months, albeit from historically low levels," he said, adding: "However there are some understandable concerns that the measures will also lead to higher prices."

Housebuilder Barratt Developments recently stated in its latest interim management statement it believes market conditions are at their most positive level for five years.

