UK GDP will it weaken the pound further

The pound will be the main focus of the day with the GDP set to be released. Market expectations are around 0.7%, a drop from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2014 10:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound will be the main focus of the day with the GDP set to be released. Market expectations are around 0.7%, a drop from the previous 0.9%.  having been in a downward trend all this week. The MPC minutes showed a rate hike could be premature and retail sales came in below expectations yesterday. Cable is looking set to continue its fall if the estimated data is correct.

The yen gained some ground against the USD for the first time in seven days, seen as a safe haven against the Ebola case hitting New York. Currently at 108.10, with only the US new home sales expected to be at 473k from previous 504k.

The euro has no data out today and will most likely follow the USD movements, but there’s always potential from the ECB to shift the markets at any time.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2610 1.2580 1.2500 | Resistance  1.2675 1.2740 1.2840

 

USD/JPY

Supports 107.10 106.75 106.20 Resistance 108.35 108.75 109.25

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5995 1.5940 1.5870  Resistance 1.6060 1.6130 1.6185

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.