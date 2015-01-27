UK GDP expected to fall

The Euro was the main mover from the open yesterday, after a victory for the Syriza and an anti-bailout government was formed in Greece. The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2015 9:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Euro was the main mover from the open yesterday, after a victory for the Syriza and an anti-bailout government was formed in Greece. The initial investor reaction was to sell the Euro as the worry of a Greek exit from the Eurozone grows even closer, which pushed the Euro to a 11-year low. This wasn’t to last, as it will take time for the details to emerge from Greece about its bailout and austerity measures. The euro managed an impressive 160 point bounce and continues to hold above 1.1200.

The Swiss Franc had the biggest moves yesterday as it weakened against all the pairs, following comments from the Swiss National Bank that it’s ready to intervene in the FX market. This is one to be mindful of, especially after the vicious reaction to the removal of the EUR/CHF peg at 1.2100. Currently EUR/CHF is trading above 1.0100.

USD/JPY continues its ups and downs while it struggles to find a direction. After a 70-point rally yesterday, it has given the majority of this back overnight as comments were released by a Japan official, stating that there was no set time to reach the inflation goal of 2%. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is just above 118.00.

Sterling enjoyed a good rally yesterday of around 90 points, after a generally weak USD and comments from the the Bank of England’s Forbes saying rate rises are needed earlier than people think. The pair is currently trading just below 1.5100, with the UK GDP to be released this morning – with an expected drop to 0.6% from 0.7%.

In the US data to be released of importance is the Core durable goods, expected to climb from -0.7% to 0.6%. Consumer confidence expected to rise to 95.3 from 92.6, and new home sales expected higher at 452k from 438k.

Overnight data to watch for is from Australia when they release the CPI q/q with an expected fall to 0.3% from 0.5%. IT’s currently trading above 0.7900.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1160-1.1071-1.1000   | Resistance 1.1320-1.1385-1.1475

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  117.70-116.90-116.50  Resistance  119.00-119.40-120.20

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports  1.5015-1.4950-1.4900  Resistance  1.5130-1.5170-1.5240

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.