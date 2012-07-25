UK GDP contracts a shocking 0 7 in Q2

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported today that the UK double dip recession had deepened, with growth contracting 0.7% in Q2 against expectations of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2012 11:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported today that the UK double dip recession had deepened, with growth contracting 0.7% in Q2 against expectations of a reading of -0.2%. GDP contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of this year.

The GDP reading is a shock pure and simple. A contraction of 0.7% in the second quarter is severely worse than consensus forecasts of -0.2% and whilst it will be inevitable to blame this contraction on poor weather and weak trading over the queen’s jubilee holiday, this reading will highlight the fact that the UK economy is striking some very disconcerting chords at present.

The ONS said that it was hard at this early stage to detail the ‘jubilee effect’ and an admission that the very wet weather also added ‘uncertainty’ to its GDP calculation raised the potential for upward revisions in subsequent readings for Q2 growth. The headlines will read that the UK recession has just got significantly deeper but we should take these numbers with a heavy pinch of salt, for now.

It would not be a surprise at all if there are revisions to this original reading.

Nevertheless, parts of this reading are troubling for the current state of the UK economy. Construction and manufacturing both contracted by 5.2% and 1.4%, their biggest falls since the first quarter of 2009 and the severity of the fall in construction is alarming.

The onus is now very much on the Olympics to help drag the UK economy back from further contractions and whilst there are expectations that  the third quarter could help bounce UK growth somewhat from Q2, we must first see what revisions are made to the original 0.7% contraction thus far.

Market reaction
The FTSE 100 barely moved as investors digested these numbers, perhaps echoing the surprise in the city of London at the scale of the contraction reported. There will need to be some digesting of these numbers.

There was no significant equity sell off in reaction as this deeper contraction increases the potential of more asset purchases from the Bank of England in the near to medium term.  Much of the reaction to these numbers was, however, weighted in the pound sterling, which fell off against the US dollar as a result, hitting its weakest levels in over a week.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.