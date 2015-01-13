UK CPI set to fall below 1

The pound will be the one to watch today with the UK inflation data set to drop to a 12-year low at 0.7% from 1%. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2015 9:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound will be the one to watch today with the UK inflation data set to drop to a 12-year low at 0.7% from 1%. It’s been stuck in a 100-point range since yesterday and it looks like we’re waiting for the data to push on with a direction.

Today, GBP/USD has started off weak as the expected drop in inflation keeps pressure on until the data is out. It’s currently trading just below 1.5150.

Overnight the China trade balance was released and was better than expected, which has kept AUD and NZD steady as they benefit off the back of good data from China. Currently, AUD/USD is trading below 0.8200 and NZD/USD below 0.7800.

The yen had an interesting night after the USD/JPY broke through the 118.00 level and filled stops down to 117.75, only to turn and bounce 100 points higher on the back of stocks and oil declines,. It’s currently trading below 118.50.

The euro is holding onto gains made yesterday after falling as low as 1.1785 as the market tries to decided whether the ECB is going to act at the end of this month with its bond purchasing. The ECB’s Nowotny was on the wires saying the ECB should act sooner, not later, on the monetay policy. Also, the ECB’s Coeure has suggested that the Greek election does not affect ECB monetary policy.

Lots going on in the euro area this month but until the ECB meeting, we may possibly see a lot more of this choppy trading: currently trading just below 1.1850.

In the US, more speaking from Fed’s Lockhart, who said he sees strong US growth and a rate hike in Mid 2015, while the Fed’s Williams said a June rate rise  is “reasonable amid labor gains”.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.1790 1.1745 1.1700  | Resistance  1.1875 1.1915 1.1960

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports  117.85 117.35 116.60  Resistance  119.10 119.80 120.30

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5115 1.5060 1.5030  Resistance 1.5200 1.5240 1.5295

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.