A new report has found UK consumers are becoming more positive about the state of the economy in the country.

Data from the Office for National Statistics recently showed the economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year, with the pace of recovery quickening after growth was just 0.3 per cent in the first three months of 2013.

A survey conducted by consumer organisation Which? found that 36 per cent believe the economy will improve in the next 12 months, while 29 per cent of those questioned think it will worsen over the course of the coming year.

Richard Lloyd, executive director of Which?, described the results of the poll as showing there has been a "surge of optimism" about the state of the economy among the general public.

"The recent heatwave and the arrival of a royal baby may have contributed to the public mood but there is still no let-up for the millions of squeezed households who are struggling to get by," he pointed out.

