UK construction sector back to growth

The UK's construction sector has returned to growth, according to a new report.

With the industry thought to be a key indicator for the state of the country's economy, this could mean growth will be improved during the second quarter of the year.

The Markit/Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the construction sector showed residential activity has been rising at its fastest pace in over two years.

Overall, the index posted a figure of 50.8, which is a slight increase from last month's 49.4, indicating a moderate rebound in output levels and new work. Any score over 50 denotes growth.

Chief executive of the CIPS David Noble stated that after a "dismal" last six months, it seems as though the sector has "turned a corner".

He said: "The improvement has been fuelled by a boon in house building, but the sector remains bogged down by contractions in commercial construction and civil engineering."

Earlier in the week, the latest Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index showed that the UK's manufacturing sector is also growing.

