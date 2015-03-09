UK business costs fall in February

A BDO report has shown a drop in business costs for the first time since 2009.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Businesses in the UK cut their expenditure during February, according to a new report.

Research by accountancy and services group BDO noted that its inflation index had fallen into deflationary territory for the first time in six years. The company noted that business costs had been affected significantly by the drop in oil prices, which have been falling at a rapid pace since June. However, the fall in costs will allow firms to invest in future ventures.

BDO's Business Trends report for February saw the 'Inflationary Index' fall to 94.7 – a figure below 95 indicates deflation. The group's 'Output Index' also grew from 102.9 to 103.1, remaining above the 100 mark which highlighted expansion. It provides a stimulus for businesses across the UK as they outline their strategies for the new financial year, starting in April.

Andrea Bishop, audit partner and head of BDO in the south-west and South Wales, said: "Businesses are well placed to take advantage of falling costs, to help them to bed in growth.

"Lower input prices will help entrench the recovery, as consumers gain more spending power. However, the economy still has substantial spare capacity. Spending on infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to push the economy back toward full employment and keep the recovery on track."

Improving UK economy

The boost in business confidence comes as the UK's economy has been steadily improving. Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the nation's economy grew by 2.6 per cent in the past year, its fastest pace since 2007. It was a 1.7 per cent boost on 2013 and was helped by a 0.5 per cent rise during the last three months of 2014.

Despite the positive figures, economists were cautious about the future due to the slowdown in growth from the 0.7 per cent recorded in the third quarter of the year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.