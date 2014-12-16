UK banks struggle through Bank of England 8220 stress test 8221

The Co-operative Bank has failed a “stress test” set out by the Bank of England.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 16, 2014 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A number of UK lenders would struggle against "severe economic downturn", according to a new "stress test" from the Bank of England.

The Co-operative Bank was the only financial institute to fail but there were concerns over whether Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland should the country face another economic crisis. Other banks such as HSBC, Barclays, Santander, Standard Chartered and Nationwide all passed the series of assessment by the Bank.

Stress tests are used to look at how banks would cope with extreme financial issues. The Bank of England's scenarios included sterling falling by around 30 per cent, house prices dropping by 35 per cent, bank rate rises reaching 4.2 per cent, CPI inflation hitting 6.6 per cent, unemployment rising to almost 1.2 per cent, a 3.5 per cent drop in GDP and share prices declining by 30 per cent.

All banks were subjected to doomsday type scenarios with the Bank confirmed that these circumstances were "extreme" and were not likely to materialise.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said: "This was a demanding test. The results show that the core of the banking system is significantly more resilient, that it has the strength to continue to serve the real economy even in a severe stress, and that the growing confidence in the system is merited."

Prior to the stress test, the chief executive of the Co-op Bank admitted it would not be a surprise if it failed the upcoming assessment. Niall Booker said that while the bank was much stronger than it was a year ago, disclosures to the market in August would mean that it would struggle to meet the "desired capital ratios" in the stress tests.

The Co-op has to be bailed out last year when it discovered a £1.5 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.