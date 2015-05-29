UK automotive production drops in April

Exports down, but domestic sales have provided a boost to the market.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After seeing a drop in exports, UK car production dropped in April.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), production was down in the month by 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year – and while the number of cars produced for the domestic market increased by 11.1 per cent to 29,930, it was not enough to offset the 7.6 per cent drop in exports, which equalled more than 98,000 vehicles.

Chief executive at the SMMT, Mike Hawes, told the BBC that low demand in Europe was part of what hindered UK exports.

"Europe as a whole is three million units off its peak," he explained.

Speaking of the increase in domestic sales, Mr Hawes said that it was in part due to economic confidence and an interest in new models.

"The UK buyer is more confident that the average buyer across the rest of Europe," he said.

He added that the growing availability and popularity of car finance packages was also a cause for the boost in domestic sales. Around three-quarters of purchases are made with a financing package – and this is an option that's more popular in the UK than other markets.

"Brits have a greater predilection to buy on credit. These packges are attracting people into the showrooms," Mr Hawes explained.

More than half a million cars produced

Despite production being down, the UK has already produced more than half a million cars this year. By April, 530,505 new cars had been built and car manufacturers are positive about what the future holds.

"Manufacturers across the country are poised to see yet more growth following multi-billion pound investments and, providing global markets perform well, output is on track to reach record levels in the next few years," Mr Hawes added.

On Tuesday (May 26th), Jaguar Land Rover announced its fifth year of growth and five per cent in crease in pre-tax profits. The company said 80 per cent of its vehicles were sold abroad.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.