UK 100 opens positively

Fiona Cincotta
By: Fiona Cincotta, Senior Market Analyst
July 8, 2011 1:25 PM
  • UK 100 opens positive this morning, up 10 points.
  • The DAX is up 23 points this morning while the CAC 40 is up 12 points and Dow futures are trading up 1 point so far.
  • Britain’s FTSE 100 Index is seen rising on Friday after good gains overnight on Wall Street and in Asia on expectations of a strong US jobs report later in the day, along with good ADP jobless data from yesterday.
  • In forex, GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.5968, while EUR/USD is at 1.4319 and USD/JPY is trading at 8133.
  • Gold is up on the week, currently at 1527 per troy ounce, though it has dipped off its high of 1535.
  • Crude oil for August delivery is currently at $98.56 per barrel, up $4 since the beginning of week.
  • In economic data, UK PPI figures released at 9.30am (UK time) revealed that wholesale retailers have upped prices as costs go up. At 1.30pm (UK time) keep an eye out for the release of the all-important non-farm payrolls.
