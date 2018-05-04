$200-dollar Apple in sight

Apple was diverging in more ways than one on Friday. After a week topped and tailed with bullish news, the $869bn titan was pulling further away from the broader market. Since the spectacular global sell-off on 8th February, Apple shares were about 18% higher, compared to the S&P 500’s 3% recovery and the stock had posted about double the gain seen in the S&P 500 Information Technology Index. For the year to date, Apple had progressed by 8% whilst the S&P benchmark was still struggling a tad below the flat line. The stock’s 13% advance to a new record high in a week when world shares were set to post one of their biggest falls since late March, underlined that a well-grounded shift in sentiment might be brewing for Apple.

Fundamentally, the most obvious triggers were the group’s resilient first-quarter iPhone sales with solid revenues and profits, plus the announcement that Apple would double its share buyback to $100bn a year. These were followed on Friday by news that Warren Buffett had invested in the stock again, after a first bet in 2016. The tycoon’s Berkshire Hathaway vehicle said it bought 75 million more shares at a price of $42.5bn in the first three months of the year, taking its stake to 4.7% from 3.3% at the end of last year.

The news brought the tantalising prospect that Apple could reach $200 a share closer. Whilst the significance of the milestone would be largely symbolic, the market psychological impact of round numbers is well known, seeming to produce increased momentum both on approach to such prices and beyond.