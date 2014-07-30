Twitter user numbers grows to 271m

Twitter has increased its monthly users despite reporting a loss.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2014 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Twitter's share price closed 1.74 per cent up at 38.59 on July 29th despite the company reporting a second-quarter loss.

The social networking service reported a $145 million (£86 million) loss between March and June but was boosted with a rise in its monthly users. The popularity of the site grew during the second period of 2014 with Twitter registering 271 million monthly users, a 24 per cent increase on a year ago.

Its latest announcement helped to reassure investors that the service was growing fast enough and prompted a 35 per cent increase in shares thanks to after-hours trading. The company's continued losses are a cause for concern however, as the $145 million was three times higher than the loss Twitter made during the same period a year ago.

One of the driving forces behind Twitter's increase in users between March and June was the Fifa World Cup. The social media site saw record figures during a number of games including the semi-final between Brazil and Germany and the final between Germany and Argentina. It made the 2014 World Cup set a precedent for all future tournaments.

Germany's 7-1 demolition of the hosts made history in many ways, none more so than on Twitter where 35.6 million tweets were sent throughout the 90 minutes. The figure managed to surpass the Super Bowl, the MTV VMAs and a number of other high profile sporting and non-sporting events.

Dick Costolo, chief executive officer of Twitter, said: "Our strong financial and operating results for the second quarter show the continued momentum of our business.

"We remain focused on driving increased user growth and engagement, and by developing new product experiences, like the one we built around the World Cup, we believe we can extend Twitter's appeal to an even broader audience."

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.