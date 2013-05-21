TUC UK jobs figures are troubling

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has noted unemployment has grown in the three years since the coalition government came to power in the UK.

It described the current jobs situation as "troubling" after official figures revealed unemployment has risen in each of the last four months.

General secretary for the TUC Frances O'Grady stated that even those who are in work are taking a "hammering" at the moment as wages are not rising by as much as inflation.

While inflation remains well above the two per cent target set by the government, many people have been under a pay freeze for the last couple of years.

"Rather than try to spin their way out of bad jobs figures, the government must tackle economic stagnation and rising unemployment head on by investing now," said Ms O'Grady, calling for new homes and schools to be built by the government.

A report by the TUC recently claimed that the UK currently has a shortage of almost 400,000 jobs for young people.

