The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- A mixed start this morning as markets, are treading cautiously ahead of this afternoon’s all-important US jobs report.

- London’s FTSE 100 has slipped 5 points in opening trade, dragged by RBS, which this morning revealed it would be ready to re-privatise within the year. The company swung to a profit for the first three months of the year, but failed to impress investors.

- However, a well performance was seen by the mining sectors, led by Eurasian Natural Resources, jumping up more than 2%. Leading the upside were the miners with ENRC, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and EVRAZ making decent gains as metals prices improved.

- European shares held near five-year highs early on Friday as central bank stimulus continued to support equities over other asset classes.

- Looking at economic data Eurozone Producer Price Index was released at 10am this morning. Meanwhile, traders are awaiting employment data from the US, due to be released 1:30pm this afternoon and widely anticipated to show a drag on the economy.