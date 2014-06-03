Traders await UK construction PMI data

The RBA held rates at 2.5% overnight, with no surprises here. The Chinese HSBC manufacturing index rose to a four-month high, giving the Aussie strength to be where it is now.

Today’s data starts with the UK construction PMI, expected to climb to 61.2 from 60.8. This could keep cable higher after good PMI data was released yesterday.

The big data to watch out for today is the euro CPI. Some disappointing German CPI will grab the attention of the ECB, with today’s forecast expected at 0.7%. This will give some clues to how the ECB will react in the next meeting.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3580 1.3560 1.3520 | Resistance 1.3645 1.3670 1.3700

USD/JPY

Supports 102.15 101.70 101.30 | Resistance 102.40 102.75 103.00





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6715 1.6685 1.6670 | Resistance 1.6780 1.6800 1.6825