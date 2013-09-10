Toyota recalls 780 000 vehicles

Toyota has confirmed it is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the US to investigate a suspension default in the cars.

The Japanese manufacturer revealed that over 780,000 models – which are the RAV4 sport utility vehicle and the Lexus HS 250h – are believed to be affected.

It will be the second time these vehicles have been recalled by the firm, which is concerned the rear suspension arm in affected vehicles may rust, leading to eventual failure.

The RAV4 models covered by Toyota's recall were manufactured between 2006 and 2011, while the Lexus cars were built between October 2005 and September 2010.

Vehicles were first recalled by Toyota to deal with this fault in August last year, but it is now claimed the repair work carried out by the company may not have been enough.

The US safety watchdog said in a statement this could "cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash".

Toyota's share price is down by 0.53 per cent this morning on the back of the news.

