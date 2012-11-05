Toyota raises profit forecast despite trading challenges

Toyota has raised its profit forecast for the financial year in spite of its dispute with China.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2012 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Toyota has demonstrated its ambition by increasing its profit forecast as its recovery continues.

This is in spite of the fact the carmaker's trade has been damaged by last year's natural disasters and anti-Japanese sentiment, which has been hurting sales in China as a result of an ongoing territory dispute.

For the financial year to March 31st 2013, Toyota now predicts it will have a net profit of 780 billion yen (£60 billion), which is up from its earlier forecast of 760 billion yen.

As such, the manufacturer has been enjoying a sharp uptick in its sales in Japan and the US, but it warned the ongoing clash with China over a clutch of islands in the East China Sea is likely to hurt orders with the world's largest economy.

"For the first six months of this financial year, we have seen a significant increase in production in all regions compared to the same period last year," commented Satoshi Ozawa, executive vice-president of Toyota.

At 09:50 GMT today (November 5th), Toyota shares rose by 2.8 per cent on the London Stock Exchange to 31.30p.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.