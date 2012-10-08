Top BAE investor Invesco attacks merger

One of BAE Systems' top investors has attacked its merger with EADS, casting further doubt on whether the amalgamation will go ahead.

Invesco Perpetual – which holds 13.3 per cent of the equity – stated it has reservations about the proposal and how the deal will impact on shareholders in the long-term.

The organisation has stated that it wants the defence company to abandon the merger, adding to the chorus of criticisms regarding the acquisition and how it is leaving investors out in the cold.

In its first public statement on the matter, Invesco commented: "The merger would materially jeopardise BAE's unique and privileged position in the US defence market and has been unable to identify any corresponding benefits to offset this."

At 11:50 BST, BAE Systems lost more than one per cent on the London Stock Exchange, sliding to 324.60p per share, meanwhile on the Paris Stock Exchange EADS depreciated by 0.7 per cent to €26.27.

