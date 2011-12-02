Today is the calm before the storm as we await the US jobs report today at 1 30pm

EUR/USD Range: 1.3448-1.3489 Support:1.3380 Resistance: 1.3615 Risk is still positive after this week’s central bank action but the markets are still pessimistic, with ‘the eurozone […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2011 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3448-1.3489
Support:1.3380
Resistance: 1.3615

Risk is still positive after this week’s central bank action but the markets are still pessimistic, with ‘the eurozone crisis tumour ‘still there. If the central banks fail to deliver what the markets want at the EU summit next week in the way of more ECB/IMF involvement or some sort of a euro common bond, then we are going to back to what we saw in October when we had similar Central Bank action, which was a brief risk rally followed by a major risk off trend. A break back above 1.3615-1.3625 will indicate the next significant move in a positive direction.

GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5678 – 1.5706
Support: 1.5500
Resistance: 1.5850

The highlight will be the US job report this afternoon, with range bound markets expected before hand. We do see the release of UK PMI index before hand at 9.30am (UK time), with expectations of 52.00. We may also see some more headlines to trade off as UK PM Cameron meets the French President Sarkozy.

USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 77.69-77.88
Support: : 77.30
Resistance 78.30

The market for now is sitting on the sidelines and in tight ranges as we wait for what everyone expects a strong US jobs report today after a robust ADP report this week and a strong US ISM reading yesterday above 50. Today is continuing the theme that further stimulus in the US may be averted with the recent raft of strong data. The forecasts are for non-farm payrolls to rise by 112k and private payrolls by 150k, with the unemployment rate to dip to 8.9%. Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 0.2% and hours worked to rise to 34.4.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.