Today is scheduled to be a quiet Day on the economic calendar

We expect today’s flows to be purely order-driven by the market, along with any real time news that should hit the wires during the European session.

USD/JPY Range: 80.29 – 80.89 Support: 80.20 Resistance: 81.00 Dollar-yen closed in New York at 80.40 on Friday, with the rate opening into Asia around session lows of 80.29 before strong demand for dollar emerged. This buying was seen across the board taking dollar-yen through Friday’s high of 80.61, with triggered stops providing the momentum to take the rate on to 80.89. Reported offers placed on approach to 81.00 helped to cap the move, with the rate easing back to settle 80.60/80. Euro-yen eased lower as the rate tracked euro-dollar slippage. The move down dragged other yen crosses with it. Offers remain in place toward 81.00, with further interest noted to 82.10, with stops above. Bids at 80.60; a break will open a deeper move towards 80.20.

EUR/USD Range: 1.4102 – 1.4224 Support: 1.4107 Resistance: 1.4230 Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.4180 on Friday after the recovery off late session lows of 1.4141. The rate initially dipped back to 1.4170 into early Asia before picking up a bid tone, triggering stops on the early move above 1.4200 to a high of 1.4224. The corrective pullback gained pace into the main Asian session as the move through 1.4141 exposed stops sub 1.4140. This provided weight to take the rate to extended lows of 1.4102. The rate then settled between 1.4110/35 into early Europe. Support at 1.4107 ahead of 1.4070, with resistance at 1.4315.