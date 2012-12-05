The trend is your friend

The risk trade continues to trade constructively led by higher equity markets despite a weaker than expected Chinese PMI services reading overnight. The single currency […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2012 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The risk trade continues to trade constructively led by higher equity markets despite a weaker than expected Chinese PMI services reading overnight. The single currency is leading the risk trade charge in FX space with speculation that large flows are coming to market to cover shorts before year end with Asian Central Banks also looking to re-cycle the USDs they have bought via intervention to keep their own currencies in check.

The JPY was on the back foot again after a 24-hour reprieve following comments from the BOJs Nishimura that the central bank will ‘continue to pursue powerful easing’.

Today’s data releases include service PMI readings from Europe along with the ADP report from the US which I’m sure will be scrutinised for the NFP’s on Friday but for me today’s highlight will be Chancellor Osborne’s Autumn statement which I fully expect to be as gloomy as the recent weather in the UK with media speculation that Georgie boy will break his own debt rule and change the fiscal framework to hopefully fuel growth thus getting the UK economy back on track.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3085-1.3050-1.3010 | Resistance 1.3150-1.3175-1.3280


USD/JPY

Supports 81.75-81.40-80.80 | Resistance 82.35-82.85-83.20


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6085-1.6025-1.5990 | Resistance 1.6130-1.6180-1.6250

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.