The rise of the female trader
Trading has historically been considered something that appeals mostly to men, but we’ve seen a rise in the numbers of women traders amongst our UK […]
Trading has historically been considered something that appeals mostly to men, but we’ve seen a rise in the numbers of women traders amongst our UK […]
Trading has historically been considered something that appeals mostly to men, but we’ve seen a rise in the numbers of women traders amongst our UK clients. We take a closer look at the data to find out a little more about who these women are and what they’re typically trading.
See our infographic below for detailed facts and figures.
You can embed this infographic on your blog or website by simply copying the below code and pasting it onto your website: