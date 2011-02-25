The pound has managed to bounce off session s lows

GBP/USD Range: 1.6124 to 1.6156 Support: 1.6114 Resistance: 1.6255 The pound has managed to bounce off session’s lows around 1.6120 versus the Greenback and has risen almost 40 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2011 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6124 to 1.6156
Support: 1.6114
Resistance: 1.6255
The pound has managed to bounce off session’s lows around 1.6120 versus the Greenback and has risen almost 40 pips within the last hours. GBP/USD is picking up steam, struggling to clear the 1.6150 level, currently trading at 1.6155 and crossing bottom-up the 20-hour SMA, although the 200-hour EMA is offering some resistance.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3798 to 1.3939
Support: 1.3740
Resistance: 1.3860
The rally in the Euro this week and heads towards next key resistance of 1.3860 has been somewhat of an anomaly considering that we have seen no real fundamental changes in the Eurozone that would warrant such a rally. While it is true that the market has benefitted a great deal from talk of a potential shift to a more hawkish stance at the ECB, at the end of the day, it is only talk and nothing has been substantiated. In fact, we have been seeing some reason for additional Eurozone concern, with Greek, Irish and Portuguese bond spreads widening out, and many once again wondering whether there will be issues with these countries abilities to repay the debt. Certainly, the higher oil prices do not help matters and could act as an additional strain. Market participants should also pay attention as Ireland goes to the polls today. A victory by the opposition could also ruffle some feathers.
AUDUSD
AUD/USD
Range: 1.0090 to 1.0136
Support: 1.0085
Resistance: 1.0167
The talk in the market since yesterday afternoon has been of the big stops above 1.0160 and it looks increasingly likely that we will have a look at that level sometime tonight. It’s simply a matter of flows at the moment and the market is doing what it can to stuff everyone up. If you’re bearish AUD/USD, pick a silly level 200 pips higher and leave a sell order because we just might get there.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.