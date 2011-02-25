The pound has managed to bounce off session s lows

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3798 to 1.3939

Support: 1.3740

Resistance: 1.3860

The rally in the Euro this week and heads towards next key resistance of 1.3860 has been somewhat of an anomaly considering that we have seen no real fundamental changes in the Eurozone that would warrant such a rally. While it is true that the market has benefitted a great deal from talk of a potential shift to a more hawkish stance at the ECB, at the end of the day, it is only talk and nothing has been substantiated. In fact, we have been seeing some reason for additional Eurozone concern, with Greek, Irish and Portuguese bond spreads widening out, and many once again wondering whether there will be issues with these countries abilities to repay the debt. Certainly, the higher oil prices do not help matters and could act as an additional strain. Market participants should also pay attention as Ireland goes to the polls today. A victory by the opposition could also ruffle some feathers.