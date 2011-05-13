AUD/USD
Range:1.4184 – 1.4269
Support:1.4150
Resistance: 1.4300
The dollar traded with a mixed bias through Asia Friday. Euro-dollar fell to a low of $1.4121 last night in the US but recovered in the afternoon. It kicked off the Asian session near $1.4245 but again failed to hold on to the gains, slipping through $1.4200 for a low of $1.41846 this morning, weighed by sovereign debt woes and the surprise rate hold by the BOK. The pair managed to temper part of the losses, edging back up to around $1.4200 late in the session, edging higher into early Europe as traders positioned for eurozone regional GDP releases.
USD/JPY
Range: 80.44 – 81.09
Support: 81.85
Resistance 80.00
Opened in Asia at Y80.94 with a small rally to Y81.08,largely tracking Asian bourses and slipping to Y80.82 initially before edging higher to Y81.09. Further falls in crude oil and a slide in the Nikkei weighed heavily, sending the dollar back down through stops at Y80.60 to Y80.44 before the Nikkei found some support and the pair lifted back to Y80.64. Today sees some large option strikes at Y81.00 which is likely to have some attraction along with the unchanged Korean rate decision and a high dollar-Yuan fixing. Newswires reported a $18.bn UST redemption on Monday of which 15-30% apparently belongs to Japan’s largest LNG importer TEPCO. Talk of stops now in place through the day’s low.
Gold
Range: 1500.95–1509.65
Support: 1488.00
Resistance 1526.60
Thursday was another crazy day for the bullion market, with Gold attempting an early rally in Asia which fizzled at $1506.60 and fell rapidly as Europe opened to lows of $1478.25. the move was led by a collapse in crude and equity prices as the dollar Index rebounded sharply and China hiked its reserve ratio requirements again. Weaker US retail sales from the US sparked a turn around in the dollar with the index reversing sharply, equities rallying, and Crude shooting higher to over $100 again. Gold quickly rallied to $1508.10 before easing back into the close at $1506. Silver followed a similar pattern falling to lows of $32.34 before leaping back to $35.55 and closing at $34.71.Asian markets this morning saw a mild sell-off to lows of $1501.20 and $34.17 before recovering to $1507.95 and $34.98.