The 8216 Brexit trade 8217 bites back
Tuesday brought the first major upset for ‘Remain’ campaigners in a month, underlining that it’s far too early to unwind the pro-Brexit trade just yet. […]
Tuesday brought the first major upset for ‘Remain’ campaigners in a month, underlining that it’s far too early to unwind the pro-Brexit trade just yet. […]
An ICM phone poll out on Monday was 45% / 42% for Brexit.
ICM simultaneously released an online survey which showed a pro-Brexit result too: 47% vs. 44%.
It came after an ORB/Telegraph poll on Monday evening showing ‘Remain’ at 51%, five percentage points ahead of ‘Leave’, but sharply off the 13-point lead seen last week.
These latest indications gave the pound its worst afternoon since early May, leaving cable a hefty 2.6% off Tuesday’s highs.
What was bad for the pound was better for the euro, sending it to its highest against the dollar for about a week.
It was also telling that the cost of protecting foreign exchange in both currencies spiked as well, having fallen sharply over the last few weeks.
We summarise our reasons for this view below.
In other words, imagine a large British firm needed to protect the value of cash in sterling for the next three months. Including transaction fees, the outlay required would be almost double from the beginning of the year.
That said, it was 25% less expensive on Friday to protect sterling holdings for three months than in mid-April.
We would therefore expect corporate treasurers to be tempted back into protection trades as the countdown to Brexit vote continues.
Additionally, we also spied currency speculators with the highest risk appetite giving the game away last week: trade in shorter-term sterling options was surging.
As for the comeback of stock market sectors perceived to be under Brexit pressure, these rebounds have been uneven.
There will be many more scares for the ‘Remain’ camp, including those in the market betting on that as the likeliest outcome, and Tuesday afternoon’s sterling gyrations are a case in point.
On that basis, we would rather eye stock hedges (perhaps with CFDs) aiming to capture rebounds over the last week or so of between 4%-8% in some of the worst performers of the year, like RBS, Barclays, and Next, rather than outright buying at this stage.