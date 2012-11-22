Thanksgiving holiday in the US will undoubtedly mean things will be fairly quiet

Financial Analyst
November 22, 2012 10:10 AM
Financial Analyst

- As European Markets continue their recovery, heading into what could be the fourth positive session in a row, the Thanksgiving holiday in the US will undoubtedly mean things will be fairly quiet.

- Positive manufacturing data from China suggests that economic growth has picked up in November providing another boost to European markets.

- Currently we find the FTSE up 26 points at 5777 while the German Dax is up 47 points at 7234.

- As the brewing giant SAB Miller beat market forecasts, their shares are the biggest gainer on the FTSE, currently trading over 5% higher.

- Also stronger are the miners as the Chinese data provides a boost while also leads trades to riskier assets. Evraz are 3.5% higher, Eurasian are over 2% up while Vedanta and Anglo American are both 1¾ % higher.

- On the downside we see Lloyds Banking Group, off around ½% while Standard Chartered is also suffering, around ¼ % down.

- The EU Economic Summit taking place during the day may provide some interesting data for traders to digest but with the US holiday, trading will likely be fairly quiet throughout.

