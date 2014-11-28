Thanksgiving dollar rally ahead of EU inflation

FX markets have shown greater volatility, with volumes higher across G10 space than we’d normally expect to see over the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Us dollar […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 28, 2014 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX markets have shown greater volatility, with volumes higher across G10 space than we’d normally expect to see over the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Us dollar has reversed most of its 100-point demise following the weaker US data readings this week and as we await the EU CPI reading for November.

The much-awaited decision from OPEC ignited downside pressure on the CAD and the NOK as the committee (as expected) decided not to cut oil production, which obviously has implications for countries on the brink of deflation. But it appeases those countries looking to stimulate their economies as importers of black gold.

Data out of Japan overnight was mixed. The CPI data came in slightly weaker at 2.9% versus the consensus of 3% as retail sales firmly beat expectations at 0.2% against the forecast of -0.6% with retail sales bang on at 1.4% with the Japanese jobless rate falling to 3.5%. This inspired the Nikkei to rally 1.23% as USD/JPY trades back on the 118 handle despite the month-end selling flow sighted from exporters.

Ahead of the EU data at 10am this morning, the French have revealed that unemployment hit a record high in October. This will be a blow to PM Hollande as despite the efforts to cut labour taxes and promote state-sponsored jobs programs, the jobless total has risen a further 500,000 as German finance minister Schauble rubs salt in the wounds of the French by reminding EU leaders of the deficit rules.

The data highlight today, as mentioned, will be the EU HICP data this morning which could push the ECB into making further stimulus announcements at next Thursdays ECB meeting.

Meanwhile the open of the FX markets on Sunday will see CHF players digest the vote on SNB Gold reserves.

 

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2430-1.2380-1.2355  | Resistance 1.2500-1.2530-1.2585

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 117.80-117.30-117.00   Resistance 118.40-118.60-119.00

 

 

GBP/USD

Supports 1.5680-1.5650-1.5590 Resistance 1.5725-1.5760-1.5820

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.