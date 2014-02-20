Tesla shares rocket on profits news

Tesla’s profits beat the expectations of analysts.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Tesla rose strongly in the US yesterday (February 19th) after the company announced a stronger set of financial results than had been predicted.

Tesla, which was founded by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, stated that it earned $46 million (£27 million) in the fourth quarter, which was well in excess of analyst expectations.

Mr Musk said in a letter to shareholders that the Model S – the flagship car in Tesla's range – has become the top-selling vehicle in North America among comparably priced cars.

He said: "The potential in Europe and Asia is even more significant. Towards the end of the year, we expect sales in those regions combined to be almost twice that of North America."

Asian markets targeted

Tesla confirmed that it is now expecting deliveries of its Model S electric car sedan to increase by more than 55 per cent to 35,000 vehicles this year, with China predicted to be a strong area of growth for the firm in the coming months.

"We plan to make substantial investments in China this year as we add new stores, service centres and a Supercharger network," Mr Musk said.

China has a rapidly growing middle class and the Tesla electric car is expected to be one of the most popular vehicles in the Asian nation during the course of 2014. Mr Musk said in the letter to shareholders that Tesla's Beijing store is "our largest and most active retail location in the world".

Shares in Tesla rose by more than 12 per cent on the back of the profits news in after-hours trading in the US last night, though the stocks had fallen in value by nearly five per cent during the day's session.

Mr Musk is currently one of the world's leading entrepreneurs and the grand plans he is currently working on include space travel, through his company SpaceX, which designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.