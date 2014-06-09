Tesla considers patent giveaway

Technology could be given away by Tesla to speed up electric car adoption.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesla's founder Elon Musk has confirmed the company is considering giving away some of its patents in a bid to speed up adoption of electric vehicles.

The company has recently revealed the Model S sports car and the first of the models is due to the delivered to UK customers in the next few days, reports BBC News.

Speaking to the news provider, Mr Musk said: "We don't want to cut a path through the jungle and then lay a bunch of landmines behind us."

Mr Musk, who is one of the world's top entrepreneurs, stated that Tesla could consider giving its technology ideas away to other companies, as this would increase the market for electric cars. Currently, these models have sold modestly, but this is partly due to a lack of infrastructure for the vehicles, such as there not being enough public charging points.

The co-founder of the company recently told Tesla's shareholders that the firm was "playing with doing something fairly significant on this front which would be kind of controversial with respect to Tesla's patents".

Sales data

Tesla says it is on track to sell 35,000 vehicles this year, which would be a significant increase compared to the 22,500 units shifted by the company over the course of 2013.

Other companies have already experimented with electric cars, with Nissan among the first to bring one of the models to market with the release of its Leaf. Volvo has also recently been parading its latest electric innovation, while Google has unveiled its own attempt to revolutionise driving with a self-driving car that it says could eventually replace taxis.

Shares in Tesla rose on Friday (June 6th) on the back of the company's latest note to shareholders, with stocks in the business up by 0.61 per cent on the Nasdaq, although the value of the firm slipped back by 0.14 per cent in after-hours trading in the US before the weekend.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.