Tesco stocks up despite falling profits

Tesco has announced a six per cent fall in profits.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of UK supermarket giant Tesco is up this morning (April 16th), despite a fall in profits being announced by the company in its latest financial results.

Tesco revealed that group profits have slipped by six per cent, which makes it two years on the bounce the firm has announced a lower profit compared to its previous data.

It was also announced by Tesco that like-for-like sales were down by 1.4 per cent, but stocks in the company still rose as the results were better than many analysts had predicted. Some had estimated the drop in profits to be around ten per cent, but Tesco said it still made £3.3 billion for the 12-month period.

Phillip Clarke, chief executive at the company, noted that there was good news for some parts of the business, as sales at Tesco Express stores grew 1.1 per cent and online grocery sales were up by 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

"We are transforming Tesco through a relentless focus on the most compelling offer for our customers," he said in a statement.

"Our results today reflect the challenges we face in a trading environment which is changing more rapidly than ever before. We are determined to lead the industry in this period of change."

European sales

Tesco also revealed the ongoing eurozone crisis has had a major impact on the health of its business on the continent. It said it has been hit by a £734 million loss of value in its European business in the last 12 months.

Sales at UK stores that have been open for over a year were down by three per cent as the results show Tesco's dominance of the supermarket sector has slipped in the last year.

But despite this, the share price of the company rose strongly in the early stages of trading on the London Stock Exchange, growing by more than 3.5 per cent by 08:31 BST and continuing to rise steadily as the session continued.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.