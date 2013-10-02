Tesco shares under pressure after disastrous Europe performance

Tesco shares were under heavy pressure on Wednesday after the world’s third largest supermarket reported disappointing interim numbers to the market. Shares fell 3.8% to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2013 10:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco shares were under heavy pressure on Wednesday after the world’s third largest supermarket reported disappointing interim numbers to the market. Shares fell 3.8% to trade at the bottom of the FTSE 100 today as shareholders digested the news.

The firm reported that trading profits for the first half of the year fell 7.6% to £1.59bn. The drop in profits came alongside flat sales growth of 0.5% for stores open more than a year for its fiscal second quarter. Both trading profits and sales growth were broadly in line with the lower end of market expectations though the real disappointment from Tesco’s numbers comes from its performance in Europe and the unfortunate timing of its earnings release.

Sainsbury’s today also reported a sales growth of 2% for the quarter, which marks a 35th consecutive quarter of sales growth and is in stark contrast to Tesco who returns to flat growth from a 1% drop in sales last quarter. And so what may have been digested as a slower than expected recovery for Tesco a week ago, today will appear like its falling further market share to Sainsbury’s and budget grocers such as Asda and Aldi, escalating concern.

Sainsbury’s number in truth met forecasts and its own shares price fell 1.6% matching a sector move.

Europe and Profit Margins are a key concern

The real concern for Tesco however was performance in Europe where trading profits fell a massive 68% thanks to ‘challenging economic conditions.’ The company warned that weakness in Europe will counter some of the improvement it expects to see in the UK for the full year. Despite this, Tesco maintains it is confident of reaching its mid-single digit profit growth target.

Realistically, that remains a significant challenge. The speed at which Tesco is returning to dominance in the UK is not of the pace shareholders had hoped earlier in the year and when compared to the performance of its rivals, this is a concern.

In the UK, inflation is at 2.7% whilst average wage growth on a 3 month basis is at a mere 1.1%. This is forcing shoppers to look for more affordable prices and forms one of the key reasons for the rise in popularity of budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl, alongside that of Asda. Will Tesco have to start cutting more prices or offering greater discounts on bulk buys to attract lost footfall to its stores? If so, can they have to at the very least maintain operating profit margins at 5.2% in the UK?

At the same time, the severity of the weakness in European performance has not been matched by some of its rivals in the same market. Weakness has been born out of weak economies, tougher competition and a growing preference of consumers to shop at smaller convenience stores for short term buys, enabling them to manage their budgets on a shorter term basis.

The story on Tesco has turned from turnaround plans to a loss of momentum.

It is easy to understand why Tesco shareholders are unhappy today.

One brighter note for Tesco is the fact that they launching a joint venture in China after reaching an agreement with China Resource Enterprise (CRE) to take a 20% stake in the largest food retail business in China, giving Tesco an additional presence in 3,000 stores alongside its current presence.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.