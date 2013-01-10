Tesco reports strongest sales growth in three years as turnaround plan starts to deliver

Tesco shares rallied close to 3% on Thursday after the world’s third largest retailer reported its strongest sales growth for three years for the key […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2013 10:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco shares rallied close to 3% on Thursday after the world’s third largest retailer reported its strongest sales growth for three years for the key December period.

Tesco reported like for like sales growth of 1.8%, which was above the top end of market expectations of 1.55 and showed a good recovery from a sales decline of 0.5% in the third quarter. We should, however, remember that whilst the first segment of the fourth quarter has shown a marked bounce back, we must wait to see whether this sales strength can be continued into the tail end of the quarter and indeed throughout 2013.

Make no mistake, however, that this is perhaps one of the strongest Tesco reports in over a year on the basis that it shows that the company’s fight to turn itself around is starting to work. Momentum is the key with returning shareholder faith in Tesco’s board to turn the company around. The first stage of this momentum turn was the decision at the end of 2012 to sell all or part of the loss making Fresh and Easy US operations. The second stage is their stronger than expected Christmas sales growth reported this morning. The key going forward now is showing levels of consistency in returning to sales growth having seen a swathe of sales declines last year and this will be Tesco’s biggest challenge in a tough economic environment. In this sense, a degree of caution should be employed.

Tesco shares rallied as much as 3% to trade towards the top of the FTSE 100 performers list, hitting their highest levels since the January 2012 profit warning was issued.

Elsewhere, Marks and Spencer’s shares slumped 3.4% to be the worst performing stock on the FTSE 100 after their results – which were leaked last night after the close – showed a worse than expected decline in sales. Like for like sales of non-food items fell 3.8% in the 13 weeks to December 29worse than median analyst expectations of a 1.5% decline. CEO Marc Bolland said “our general merchandise performance is not yet satisfactory.”

Later in the session we have the Bank of England and European Central Bank rate announcements where no movement is expected.

The FTSE 100 continues to flirt above the 6100 key resistance level where a close above this level is crucial if the FTSE 100 is to continue to trade with a bullish bias.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.