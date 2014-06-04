Tesco reports falling sales again

Tesco’s sales are down for the third quarter in a row.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of UK supermarket chain Tesco is up this morning (June 4th) despite the company announcing sales are down for the third quarter in a row.

Tesco's latest financial results were released by the firm this morning and show that the firm saw its like-for-like UK sales for the three months to May 24th – including VAT and excluding petrol – drop by 3.7 per cent.

Chief executive Philip Clarke warned that trading for the company would remain challenging "throughout the coming quarters" and this news comes only a few weeks after Tesco revealed a six per cent fall in annual profits in April.

Mr Clarke said: "Our accelerated plans are making a real difference for customers and we are more competitive than we have been for many years. We are pleased by the early response to our accelerated efforts to deliver the most compelling offer for customers. We expect this acceleration to continue to impact our headline performance throughout the coming quarters and for trading conditions to remain challenging for the UK grocery market as a whole."

Market share

Tesco is seeing its share of the market sliced down as a result of UK consumers using a cheaper supermarket such as Lidl or Aldi as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

But more upmarket stores such as Waitrose have also been outperforming Tesco in the last year or so, indicating Tesco has more to worry about than just cheaper rival shops. Other competitors for Tesco include Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Despite the fall in sales at Tesco for the third consecutive quarter, investors did not appear to be unduly concerned in the early stages of trading on the London Stock Exchange this morning. By 08:20 BST, shares in the firm were up by 0.25 per cent on the start of the day, although the company's stocks had been over 0.7 per cent higher earlier in the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.