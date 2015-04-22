Tesco posts worst ever results

Tesco has posted a pre-tax loss of £6.4 billion for the past year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco's woes continue as the supermarket posted its worst ever financial results.

The UK's largest company announced a pre-tax loss of £6.4 billion for the year ending in February 2015. It represents the worst results suffered by a retailer and one of the largest in UK corporate history. It is just the latest in a long line of setbacks Tesco has suffered over the past 12 months.

It is a huge contrast to the annual pre-tax profits of £2.26 billion the company posted a year earlier. Tesco stated that around £4.7 billion of the losses came due to a fall in the property value of its UK stores. Annual group trading profit was also down 60 per cent to £1.4 billion, compared with £3.3 billion a year earlier.

Dave Lewis, Tesco chief executive, explained: "The results we have published today reflect a deterioration in the market and, more significantly, an erosion of our competitiveness over recent years.

"We have faced into this reality, sought to draw a line under the past and begun to rebuild, and already we are beginning to see early encouraging signs from what we've done so far."

Like-for-like sales excluding fuel had fallen by 3.6 per cent while performance across Europe and Asia had disappointed. The former saw a 6.3 per cent drop in like-for-like sales while the latter was 15.3 per cent lower than a year ago.

Scaling back UK expansion

Following a 2.9 per cent drop in sales over the traditionally busy Christmas period, Tesco announced that it would be scaling back its expansion plans. It stated that it would be closing 43 unprofitable stores across the UK while also shelving plans to open 49 new "very large" stores.

The goal is to cut £250 million from its outgoing and reduce its overheads by 30 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.